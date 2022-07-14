- Report: Utah Jazz have asked Miami Heat to add 3rd team if they want Donovan Mitchell due to lack of appealing packages
- Updated: July 14, 2022
At this point, it is no secret that the Miami Heat are hunting for a new star to add to their roster for the 2022-23 NBA season and beyond.
The two primary names that the Heat are attached to at the moment are Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant and Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell. However, the Heat seemingly haven’t come close to landing either player yet.
In fact, a recent report indicates that in the case of Mitchell, his current team is asking the Heat to get a third team involved, as a three-team deal could improve the haul for the Jazz.
They’ve asked the Heat to engage a third team if they’re interested in Donovan, because they don’t find the packages the Heat can offer sufficient
— Andy Larsen (@andyblarsen) July 14, 2022
Three-team deals are no rare occurrence in the NBA, and the Heat are likely taking this request as a sign that the Jazz are indeed willing to make a deal. Perhaps the biggest concern in terms of bringing a third team into the mix is that it may extend the time that it takes to really get a deal done.
The Heat have to keep time in mind at the moment, as there are other teams that are also reportedly very interested in adding Mitchell. Most notably, the New York Knicks seem determined to add the three-time All-Star.
So far in his career, Mitchell has averaged 23.9 points, 4.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game. That kind of production would be a major addition to any team in the NBA.
At the moment, it is unclear if the Heat will be the team that is able to get a deal for Mitchell done. However, if the Heat do acquire Mitchell, it seems likely that a third team will play a role in the trade.
