Miami Heat rising star Tyler Herro turned in the best season of his young career in the 2021-22 campaign.

In the regular season, he averaged 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. He came off the bench in 56 of the 66 games he appeared in. Because of his production, Herro won Sixth Man of the Year honors.

However, the 22-year-old has loftier goals. He said after Miami’s 2021-22 season ended that he would like to become a starter. In response, team president Pat Riley issued a stern challenge to Herro that he will have to “win” that role.

Herro recently doubled down on his desire to be a starter. He also mentioned that one of his goals is to become an NBA All-Star.

“Trying to be a starter in this league and then be an All-Star one day,” Herro said when asked what his goals are going forward. “So that’s the next step.”

It’s evident that the University of Kentucky product truly wants to be part of Miami’s starting lineup. He has thrived in a bench role so far in his young career. However, it is clear that he is hungry for more.

One thing Herro has going for him is that he has displayed steady improvement throughout his career so far. His averages in points and assists per game last season were both career-highs.

Unfortunately, the young guard’s numbers in last season’s playoffs were not up to par with his regular season stats. In the 2022 postseason, Herro recorded 12.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest.

Only time will tell if Herro eventually becomes a part of the starting lineup.