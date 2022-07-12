Western Conference scout says he’d include Tyler Herro in a package for Donovan Mitchell

The Miami Heat have been linked to Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell for quite some time.

A Tuesday afternoon report stated the Jazz are now apparently willing to listen to offers for the talented three-time All-Star after previously shutting down inquiries from teams.

After previously shutting down inquiries on moving All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, rival teams say the Utah Jazz are showing a willingness to listen on possible trade scenarios, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 12, 2022

The Heat apparently offered a trade package to the Jazz for Mitchell recently, but the Jazz deemed it “insufficient.”

A trade between Miami and Utah surrounding Mitchell would likely have to include Heat guard Tyler Herro. A Western Conference scout recently said that he would include Herro in a deal for Mitchell.

Spoke to a Western Conference scout today here in Vegas about Donovan Mitchell. He said he has heard Heat have made interest clear. The long-time scout said he would move Herro in such a deal. (Robinson, picks likely also would have to go out.) — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) July 12, 2022

Mitchell holds career averages of 23.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game on 44.1 percent shooting from the field and 36.1 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

As for Herro, he has averaged 16.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game on 44.0 percent shooting from the field and 38.5 percent shooting from 3-point range since entering the league.

The two players are similar in that they both can create their own shots and have solid playmaking skills. However, Mitchell has proven to be a better scorer.

If a deal between the two teams were to go down, it would be interesting to see what type of package Miami sends to Utah. A player like Duncan Robinson could certainly be included in the deal. The Heat would also probably have to part ways with a plethora of draft picks.

It’s already been a fairly eventful offseason for the Jazz, as they recently traded away star big man Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves for a huge haul of players and picks. Only time will tell if they end up parting ways with Mitchell as well.