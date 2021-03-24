The Miami Heat are interested in adding Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry.

However, the Heat may have to pay a high price for the 2019 champion. The Raptors reportedly want Heat youngster Tyler Herro in a trade for Lowry.

Toronto continues to push for Tyler Herro in proposed Lowry deal, it was reiterated to me today. As we've noted, hard to justify that for player turning 35 Thursday, albeit it a very good one — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) March 24, 2021

Herro, 21, is one of the Heat’s best young players.

The rising star is putting up a career-high 15.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game this season. He’s also playing a career-high 31.8 minutes per contest.

Yet, he’s what it may take to give up in order to get someone of Lowry’s caliber.

While Lowry is exiting his prime, he has the experience and production needed to take a team over the top. The Raptors stalwart is averaging 17.6 points, 7.4 assists and 5.6 boards per game this season.

The veteran has been to the postseason with the Raptors for the last seven straight seasons. He has playoff averages of 15.5 points, 5.8 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.