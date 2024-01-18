Miami Heat News

New York Knicks insider floats idea of Kyle Lowry and Haywood Highsmith trade for Quentin Grimes and Evan Fournier

Mike Battaglino
3 Min Read
Quentin Grimes New York Knicks
David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Even though the Miami Heat and New York Knicks are in close competition in the Eastern Conference playoff race, one Knicks insider is speculating about a hypothetical trade between the two teams.

In a scenario proposed by Stefan Bondy of the New York Post, the Heat would receive Quentin Grimes and Evan Fournier in exchange for Kyle Lowry — who apparently is valued by Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau — and Haywood Highsmith.

“Why does this make sense?” Bondy wrote of the hypothetical trade. “Thibodeau loves Lowry and certainly would covet his veteran presence in the playoffs. Grimes in a Heat uniform just seems to work.”

Lowry is in his third season with the Heat after a long stint with the Toronto Raptors that included a successful run to the 2019 NBA title. The 37-year-old is averaging 8.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game in 35 appearances this season.

Highsmith has gotten some extended playing at times this season. The 27-year-old is averaging what would be a career-high 6.1 points per game in his 27 appearances (including 17 starts).

The Knicks could be looking to further rebalance their roster after trading away Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett as part of their deal with the Toronto Raptors that brought O.G. Anunoby to New York late last month.

Though Grimes has made 18 starts for the Knicks among his 38 appearances this season, the 23-year-old is averaging just 7.1 points per game. Fournier has appeared in just two games for New York this season after the 31-year-old saw action in just 27 games during the 2022-23 campaign.

The Heat and Knicks are entering play Thursday with identical 24-17 records, and they’re in a tight battle with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers for the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference behind the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers.

The Pacers this week acquired Pascal Siakam in a trade with the Raptors.

Miami has been looking to shake up its roster as far back as this past offseason when it reportedly was linked to Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal and Jrue Holiday. Lowry was mentioned in trade rumors over the summer.

With the NBA trade deadline quickly approaching early next month, the Heat may be ready to make a move, even if it’s with one of their closest competitors.

By Mike Battaglino
Mike is a veteran journalist who has covered the NBA for almost three decades. His introduction to the business included the legendary Heat-Knicks rivalry from the 1990s.

