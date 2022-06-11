Video: Patrick Beverley offers blatant hint at wanting to be traded to Miami Heat

During an appearance on ESPN’s “First Take” Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley hinted that he may have some interest in joining the Miami Heat.

Beverley and Jay Williams pondered a variety of basketball topics, with Williams wondering (at the 17-second mark) if potential deals for Bradley Beal or Donovan Mitchell might occur with the Heat.

“What’s gonna happen with the Miami Heat?” Williams asked. “Are they gonna be able to get a guy like Bradley Beal? Will they get a guy like Donovan Mitchell to partner with Jimmy Butler? That’s a legit team.”

After Beverley was asked by Williams if the Heat would trade for him, Beverley smiled and offered his support for such a deal.

“Would they for Patrick Beverley?” Williams asked. “I don’t know. I like what you just said. You just said it for me. I’ll keep saying it from now on.”

Beverley, who turns 34 next month, is set to make $13 million next season for the Timberwolves. He played an effective role during his first year with the team, helping them reach the playoffs for the first time since the 2017-18 campaign.

While Beverley’s numbers on offense are modest, it’s his other skills that have caught the attention of other teams. Most notably, his defensive prowess is highly valued.

Beverley’s salary would be more easily accommodated by the Heat, compared to those of Beal and Mitchell. Also, the cost to acquire Beal or Mitchell would be a steep one.

Since the end of the regular season, Beverley has made a name for himself on ESPN, especially when it came to his controversial remarks about Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul.