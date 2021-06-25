- Report: There’s a ’75 percent chance’ the Miami Heat trade Tyler Herro this offseason
Report: There’s a ’75 percent chance’ the Miami Heat trade Tyler Herro this offseason
- Updated: June 25, 2021
It’s starting to look more and more likely that the Miami Heat will make some significant moves this offseason.
One of those moves could be trading second-year guard Tyler Herro.
Ethan J. Skolnick says there’s a 75% chance Tyler Herro gets traded
Via @5ReasonsSports pic.twitter.com/QCSklJIMvk
— Ahn Fire Digital (@AhnFireDigital) June 25, 2021
“I have now heard that there is a 75 percent chance or better that he is traded this offseason,” said Ethan Skolnick oh Herro. “In fact, when I’ve thrown out 75 percent to several league sources, they’ve told me that’s low.”
Herro was a revelation during his rookie campaign. He emerged as a deadly 3-point shooter and flashed other skills such as the ability to hit the open man and score close to the basket.
The 2020-21 season was a relative disappointment for the University of Kentucky product, as his 3-point shooting percentage dipped.
Herro also performed poorly in the Heat’s four-game sweep in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at the hands of the Milwaukee Bucks.
Even if Miami does indeed trade him, it may have some reservations about doing so. Heat team president Pat Riley recently said that Herro is a “core player” for his team.
The Heat will have decisions to make on other players. In particular, Kendrick Nunn, Duncan Robinson and Victor Oladipo will be looking to get paid this summer.
If a star or superstar, such as Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, becomes available, Herro and others could be shipped out of South Florida without much hesitation.
