- Report: Miami Heat ‘prepared’ to offer Jimmy Butler max contract extension
- Report: Nemanja Bjelica set to play for Serbian national team in Olympic qualifiers
- Report: Miami Heat and New York Knicks expected to pursue Dennis Schroder in free agency
- Chris Bosh says Anthony Davis is more crucial to Lakers than LeBron James
- Jimmy Butler once called a fan a ‘motherf’n Macaulay Culkin looking a-s’ after he asked to take a picture
- Dwyane Wade reveals exactly what he told Donovan Mitchell to help him learn to dominate in playoffs
- Udonis Haslem agrees that ‘far more disrespectful’ Kevin Garnett shouldn’t bash Kyrie Irving
- Report: ‘Expectation’ is that Jimmy Butler will seek maximum 4-year, $181 million extension from Miami Heat
- Frank Vogel reveals how dangerous LeBron James could be with Anthony Davis sitting out
- Duncan Robinson lists 3 things that matter to him most ahead of 2021 NBA free agency
Pat Riley refers to Tyler Herro as a ‘core player’ for the Miami Heat
- Updated: June 3, 2021
Pat Riley held a press conference on Thursday, and during the conference, he tagged youngster Tyler Herro with a fairly surprising moniker.
Riley referred to Herro as a “core player” for the Miami Heat.
Pat Riley would like to make this clear on Tyler Herro: "He's a core player. That's all there is to it."
— Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) June 3, 2021
Herro shone in last year’s playoff push that resulted in the Heat winning the Eastern Conference. However, he struggled at times this season.
Beyond that, many fans were confused and angered by reports that stated that Herro was “off the table” in trade discussions for former MVP James Harden earlier this season.
In the 2020-21 regular season, Herro averaged 15.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. All averages marked improvements from his rookie year, but not by much.
In the playoffs, the University of Kentucky product averaged a paltry 9.3 points 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. The Heat were swept in the first round of the playoffs at the hands of the Milwaukee Bucks.
Despite all that, it looks like Riley remains in confident in Herro.
Only time will tell if Herro deserves it.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login