Pat Riley refers to Tyler Herro as a ‘core player’ for the Miami Heat

Pat Riley held a press conference on Thursday, and during the conference, he tagged youngster Tyler Herro with a fairly surprising moniker.

Riley referred to Herro as a “core player” for the Miami Heat.

Pat Riley would like to make this clear on Tyler Herro: "He's a core player. That's all there is to it." — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) June 3, 2021

Herro shone in last year’s playoff push that resulted in the Heat winning the Eastern Conference. However, he struggled at times this season.

Beyond that, many fans were confused and angered by reports that stated that Herro was “off the table” in trade discussions for former MVP James Harden earlier this season.

In the 2020-21 regular season, Herro averaged 15.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. All averages marked improvements from his rookie year, but not by much.

In the playoffs, the University of Kentucky product averaged a paltry 9.3 points 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. The Heat were swept in the first round of the playoffs at the hands of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Despite all that, it looks like Riley remains in confident in Herro.

Only time will tell if Herro deserves it.