Report: Miami Heat ‘attractive’ destination for Damian Lillard if he asks out of Portland

The Miami Heat have recently been linked with Portland Trail Blazers superstar point guard Damian Lillard as trade rumors surround the All-Star.

Now, a new report is saying that Miami could be an “attractive” destination for Lillard should he ask to be traded away.

“If Dame Lillard leaves Portland, one of the places that I’ve been told would be attractive is Miami,” said Five Reasons Sports Network’s Ethan Skolnick.

Adding Lillard to the Heat’s roster would surely make them contenders in the Eastern Conference once again, but there is no telling what the price for him would be.

Having to acquire Lillard might mean parting with Bam Adebayo, a move that wouldn’t really make all that much sense.

Lillard is coming off another spectacular season in which he averaged 28.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game while shooting 45.1 percent from the field and just under 40.0 percent on 3-pointers.

Only time will tell if the Heat are able to acquire Lillard and for what price.

The 30-year-old is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in 2025 as the contract extension he agreed to in the summer of 2019 is set to begin next season.