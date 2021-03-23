The Miami Heat reportedly are pursuing Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry ahead of the NBA’s March 25 trade deadline.

However, for Miami to get a deal done for Lowry, it will have to match salaries as well as give up a young piece on its roster.

According to a new report, the Heat would likely need to trade rookie Precious Achiuwa in a deal for Lowry.

As we discussed on @5OTF_ last night, any deal for Lowry is likely to include Precious Achiuwa. The Raptors like him. — Five Reasons Sports Network (@5ReasonsSports) March 23, 2021

Lowry reportedly is interested in joining the Heat because of his close relationship with star Jimmy Butler.

This season, Lowry is averaging 17.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 7.5 assists per game.

However, Lowry will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2020-21 season, and Miami would be making a serious win-now move by trading for him.

The Heat have been on a run since Butler returned to the lineup and have vaulted themselves into the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference.