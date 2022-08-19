- Duncan Robinson blasts Celtics’ visiting locker room: ‘That’s a really s—– high school locker room’
Duncan Robinson blasts Celtics’ visiting locker room: ‘That’s a really s—– high school locker room’
- Updated: August 19, 2022
Miami Heat sharpshooter Duncan Robinson had some major criticism of the Boston Celtics’ visiting locker room during an episode of his podcast.
Robinson compared Boston’s locker room to that of a high school venue, and he was joined by Milwaukee Bucks wing Pat Connaughton, who also believes that Boston’s locker room is subpar.
“The Boston Celtics locker room is the worst visiting team locker room in the entire NBA,” Connaughton said.
Robinson took it a step further.
“If you walked in and you said, ‘This is a high school locker room,’ I would say, ‘That’s a really s—– high school locker room.’”
Robinson may catch some backlash from Boston’s passionate fans, but he’s certainly not alone in his take.
Regardless of the locker room situation, the Heat are hoping that Robinson will step up his play in the 2022-23 season. He fell out of the team’s rotation in the playoffs last season after signing a five-year, $90 million contract the previous offseason.
During the 2021-22 campaign, Robinson averaged 10.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game while shooting 39.9 percent from the field and 37.2 percent from beyond the arc. He appeared in 79 regular season games for Miami and made 68 starts.
The emergence of Max Strus cut into Robinson’s playing time in the 2021-22 season, but the 28-year-old has been an elite shooter for the Heat in his NBA career. Robinson shot over 40.0 percent from 3-point range in back-to-back seasons before his numbers dipped last season.
If Robinson can get back on track from beyond the arc, he should play important minutes for the Heat in the 2022-23 campaign.
