Former Miami Heat duo Dwyane Wade and Shaquille O’Neal DJ together at Las Vegas nightclub

In a post shared to Instagram, former Miami Heat stars Dwyane Wade and Shaquille O’Neal were seen running the DJ table at a Las Vegas nightclub.

Both players seem to be enjoying retirement.

Wade and O’Neal were teammates on the Heat for several seasons. The two won an NBA title together in the 2005-06 campaign. That championship run will never be forgotten by Miami fans.

That season, O’Neal averaged 20.0 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.8 blocks per game. He was named an All-Star. The championship ended up being the final one of his career.

Wade, on the other hand, averaged 27.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game that year. It was just his third NBA season, and around that time, many NBA fans took notice of the superstar potential that Wade possessed.

During the 2006 NBA Finals, Wade averaged 34.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game as the Heat beat the Dallas Mavericks in six games.

Today, both players are in the midst of new adventures. O’Neal is in sports media, and many fans love watching him in that capacity. Meanwhile, Wade owns a partial stake in the Utah Jazz organization.