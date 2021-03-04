- Report: Miami Heat may be interested in acquiring Harrison Barnes
- Chris Bosh’s wife joins Dwyane Wade in destroying haters due to Julius Randle comparisons
- Report: Tyler Herro and Precious Achiuwa to represent Miami Heat on NBA Rising Stars rosters
- Dwyane Wade drops the mic as he explains why Chris Bosh is undoubtedly better than Julius Randle
- Report: Jimmy Butler approved of James Harden trade when Miami Heat were frontrunners
- Video: Dwyane Wade hilariously catches Shaquille O’Neal snoring in astronaut helmet
- Bam Adebayo’s blunt 5-word assessment after brutal loss to Atlanta Hawks
- Miami Heat news: Jimmy Butler to miss 2nd straight game vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Report: It’s no secret that Victor Oladipo has a desire to play for Miami Heat
- Report: NBA spokesman denies that Jimmy Butler rejected All-Star Game invitation
Report: Miami Heat may be interested in acquiring Harrison Barnes
- Updated: March 4, 2021
The Miami Heat are reportedly interested in adding Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes.
“The Boston Celtics have been the only opposing team we’ve heard linked to Barnes, though others are certainly out there,” wrote Sam Amico of FortyEightMinutes.com. “The Miami Heat may be one such team, a source told FortyEightMinutes.”
Barnes, 28, is still in the prime of his career.
As a matter of fact, he’s having a strong year in Sacramento. Barnes is putting up 16.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest this season.
The Kings have a 14-21 record and are the No. 12 seed in the Western Conference.
As for the Heat, they’re expected to make some moves in the coming weeks. After all, the team isn’t at the same level it was at during the NBA bubble run last season.
The Heat, who hold a 17-18 record, are the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference. They’ve won 6 of their last 10 games.
The Heat take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday night.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login