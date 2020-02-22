Video: Erik Spoelstra Absolutely Rips Apart City of Cleveland - Heat Nation

On Friday, the Miami Heat honored team legend Dwyane Wade during a jersey retirement ceremony called “The Flashback.”

As head coach Erik Spoelstra reminisced about arguably the greatest player in franchise history, he threw a little verbal jab at the city of Cleveland.

“Later on, after the championships and then when he signed with Chicago, I texted him (Wade) right away,” said Spoelstra. “I said, that just doesn’t look right. I can’t even envision you in a Chicago Bulls jersey. “And then it only got worse. Going to Cleveland, are you kidding me? Are you kidding me? You can go anywhere. We’ll buy you a ticket, go to L.A. You can’t go to Cleveland!”

Wade played 14 and a half seasons with the Heat, so it’s still hard for the good people of South Florida to envision him wearing any other team’s jersey.

Of course, when he signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers for the 2017-18 season, it was to team up once again with his championship partner LeBron James.

As the Cavs struggled to find consistency that season, Wade was traded back to his former and rightful team in February of 2018.

James, who is, of course, now a Los Angeles Laker, recorded a video to pay his respects to Wade, which was played during the ceremony.