- Gabe Vincent on why the Denver Nuggets should be afraid of the Miami Heat
- Report: Tyler Herro targeting Game 3 of NBA Finals to make his return
- NBA players react to Miami Heat beating Boston Celtics to advance to 2023 NBA Finals
- Report: Miami Heat already have flight scheduled to Denver for NBA Finals
- Gabe Vincent says Miami Heat are making history no matter what happens in Game 7 against Boston Celtics
- Report: Jimmy Butler broke his postgame music tradition after Game 6 before Gabe Vincent stepped up and changed the vibe
- Report: Scott Foster to lead NBA’s officiating crew for Game 7 between Miami Heat and Boston Celtics
- NBA’s L2M Report reveals 2 incorrect non-calls at end of Miami Heat-Boston Celtics Game 6
- 17-year NBA veteran says Miami Heat culture will be ‘eviscerated’ if they lose Game 7
- Miami Heat release injury report ahead of do-or-die Game 7 vs. Boston Celtics
Gabe Vincent on why the Denver Nuggets should be afraid of the Miami Heat
- Updated: May 29, 2023
The Miami Heat, as they always seem to do, shocked the basketball world by defeating the Boston Celtics 103-84 in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals to advance to the NBA Finals.
But by no means is the job done, as they will have to overcome a very talented and potent Denver Nuggets team to win it all. But guard Gabe Vincent warned everyone to beware of the Heat.
Gabe Vincent when asked why Denver should be afraid of the Heat… "everyone doubted us but here we are" #HeatCulture #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/EdCh2L2hzh
— WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) May 30, 2023
The Heat won the first three games of this series, including the first two in Boston, and it looked like they would cruise to an easy series win. But Boston responded by easily taking Game 4 and Game 5, then claiming Game 6 on an improbable Derrick White putback just before the horn.
Those three wins gave the Celtics all the momentum and emotional inertia heading into Game 7 at home on Monday. In addition, Miami had to contend with the fact that Boston has usually been a graveyard for teams playing in a Game 7, especially in the later rounds of the playoffs.
But Vincent’s squad came out strong in the opening moments, and once its offense got loosened up, it looked more and more that it would win. The Celtics never really made a serious run, as the Heat kept increasing their lead as the night wore on.
In the NBA Finals, they will have to go up against a dominant center in Nikola Jokic, who won the last two regular season MVPs prior to this season. One of their big weaknesses is frontcourt size, and they will have to find a way to contain Jokic without giving any of his teammates an opening.
He has some very skilled and dangerous teammates, starting with guard Jamal Murray, who is averaging an efficient 27.7 points a game in the postseason. In addition, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon can do damage at both ends of the floor, while Bruce Brown is an excellent utility man off the bench.
If the basketball world has learned one thing about the Heat over the last few years, it’s to never count them out, no matter the circumstances.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login