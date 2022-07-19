Report: Miami Heat have prioritized Kevin Durant over Donovan Mitchell

In recent weeks, the Miami Heat have been at the center of numerous rumors linking them to Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell and Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant.

Mitchell has seemingly become available as a result of Utah flirting with the idea of a rebuild, and Durant recently requested a trade after a season with the Nets that often resembled a soap opera more than a typical season for a team.

Though both stars carry different positives and negatives, a new report indicates that the Heat have prioritized trying to acquire one over the other. According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, Durant is the priority in Miami at the moment.

“The Miami Heat remain focused on acquiring one of those aforementioned All-Stars, and multiple sources with knowledge of the situation told B/R that Miami has prioritized pursuing Durant over Mitchell,” Fischer wrote.

The news is not all that shocking. Though Mitchell is younger and may come with a lighter price tag, there is no doubt that Durant is simply at a different level. He’s widely regarded as one of the best players in the entire league.

Though he does have an injury history and will be 34 years old by the time the 2022-23 regular season begins, there is no question that he can be the best player on a championship team.

Mitchell, on the other hand, has not come close to proving that for himself.

Still, just because the Heat have decided to prioritize trying to get Durant does not mean a deal will happen. Thus far, all signs have pointed to the Nets having an extremely high asking price for Durant. It is currently unclear if the Heat possess the kind of assets necessary to get a deal done.

If the Heat are truly committed to making a trade, they may have to end up moving a player that was once considered untouchable.

Only time will tell if such a move ends up getting made.