Report: Bam Adebayo considered ‘virtually untouchable’ by Miami Heat executives and players

As the Miami Heat look to improve their roster in the coming offseason, the front office could trade away some of its players in pursuit of a star.

However, other teams should not expect to land Bam Adebayo in any deal. The rising star is reportedly seen as virtually untouchable in trade talks.

To clarify something that should be considered so until otherwise noted: The Miami HEAT consider Bam Adebayo virtually untouchable and that sentiment is shared from the guys at the top of the org down to the players on the court per sources.@AdamNBorai @5ReasonsSports @5OTF_ — Greg Sylvander (@GregSylvander) July 17, 2021

Adebayo has clearly been one of the franchise’s best players these past two seasons.

In the 2019-20 season, the University of Kentucky product averaged 15.9 points, 10.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. He was also instrumental in Miami’s run to the NBA Finals in the Orlando, Fla. bubble.

The following season, Adebayo showed improvement, particularly on offense. He increased his scoring average to 18.7 points per contest and shot the ball better from the field and free-throw line.

Adebayo is expected to refine his game even further as he is currently preparing for the Tokyo Olympics with Team USA. The 23-year-old is also expected to be part of the squad’s starting five.