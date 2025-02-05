Report: Miami Heat have been ‘direct’ about their interest in Kevin Durant ‘on multiple levels’

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant is one of the older players in the NBA at 36, yet he’s still scoring the ball with an incredibly impressive combination of volume and efficiency. He is averaging 26.9 points per game while shooting 52.4 percent from the field and 39.8 percent from 3-point range this season.

With Durant still playing at a high level despite his advanced age and the Miami Heat facing offensive struggles this season, fans of the team shouldn’t be caught off guard by a report that Miami has been “direct” about its interest in Durant “on multiple levels.”

“As I’ve posted on Off the Floor, the Miami Heat have inquired about Kevin Durant’s availability, in light of the prospect that the [Golden State] Warriors would ‘flip’ [Jimmy] Butler to the Suns for him,” a post on X from Five Reasons Sports reads. “Making it happen is another matter. “But they’ve been direct about their interest, on multiple levels.”

Miami’s offensive numbers so far this season suggest that the team is in need of some scoring punch. The Heat’s offensive attack to this point has been mediocre at best.

First off, the Heat are averaging just 111.0 points per contest through 48 games. Only eight NBA teams are scoring fewer points on a game-to-game basis, and several of those teams are among the worst in the league in terms of record.

Furthermore, Miami has just one player averaging 20-plus points per game this season, and that’s Tyler Herro, who is scoring 23.8 while shooting 46.7 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from deep.

Meanwhile, the Heat may be experiencing the end of the Butler era, as the deadline for the veteran to be traded is Thursday. It’s been a long time since he last suited up for the Heat, as his last game came when Miami took on the Portland Trail Blazers on Jan. 21. He is currently suspended.

However unlikely it may be, if Durant ends up getting dealt to the Heat before the deadline, they would mark his fifth NBA team.

He probably had his most successful seasons in the league with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Warriors. Durant won the only MVP award of his career to this point during his time in Oklahoma City and captured two NBA titles during his stint alongside Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and company in Golden State.