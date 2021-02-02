The New Orleans Pelicans reportedly are looking to trade guards J.J. Redick and Lonzo Ball by this year’s trade deadline.

Now, a new report lists the Miami Heat as one of several teams involved in talks for both Ball and Redick.

Pelicans are currently in touch with Warriors, Heat, Celtics, Nets, Suns, Magic, Kings, New York, Blazers regarding availability of both Lonzo Ball & JJ Redick. — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson (@ScoopB) February 1, 2021

Miami is just 7-12 this season, but it had been without star Jimmy Butler for several games before he returned against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday.

Now, Miami looks to be interested in bolstering its roster with either a sharpshooter like Redick or a playmaker like Ball.

The Heat have high expectations this season after last year’s trip to the NBA Finals, but it is unclear how much a trade for Redick, Ball or both would cost them.

Ball is set to be a restricted free agent at the end of this season, while Redick is in the final year of his deal.

While there is no doubt that adding Redick or Ball would help bolster Miami’s roster, it will be interesting to see just how far the Heat go in their pursuit of the two guards.