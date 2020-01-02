Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo Gain Serious All-Star Votes in First Fan Returns - Heat Nation

- Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo Gain Serious All-Star Votes in First Fan Returns
- Report: Jimmy Butler Cuts Ties With Jordan Brand, Becomes Sneaker Free Agent
- Jimmy Butler ‘Tired of Talking’ About Miami Heat’s Defensive Woes
- NBA Legends LeBron James and Kobe Bryant Post Touching Words About David Stern
- Dwyane Wade Shows Support as Udonis Haslem Posts Emotional New Year’s Message
- Miami Heat Players Preach Dedication to Defensive Improvement After Loss to Washington Wizards
- Dwyane Wade and LeBron James’ Son Play 1-on-1 During High School Game
- Charles Barkley Predicts 2 Miami Heat Players to Make All-Star Team This Season
- Udonis Haslem Shuts Down Troll for Criticizing His Role on Miami Heat Bench
- Jimmy Butler Explains Why Goran Dragic Among His All-Time Favorite Teammates
Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo Gain Serious All-Star Votes in First Fan Returns
- Updated: January 2, 2020
The Miami Heat have two players who could appear in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game, namely Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.
Based on the first fan returns of the All-Star voting, Butler and Adebayo are two of the top 10 vote-getters for the Eastern Conference’s frontcourt positions.
Luka leads all vote getters by a few hundred over Giannis, Jimmy Butler 4th, Bam 7th … Tacko 6th!!!
The first fan votes are in. pic.twitter.com/wK13RgR1P4
— Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) January 2, 2020
Butler is practically a shoo-in as an All-Star given his status as one of the league’s best two-way players. Additionally, the Heat’s surprising performance this season (24-9 record, third-best in the East) is credited mostly to his leadership and influence. He is averaging 20.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game this season.
Adebayo’s strong play this season has caught the attention of former NBA star Charles Barkley. The retired legend believes Adebayo will play in this year’s All-Star Game, even though he might not make it as a starter eventually.
The third-year center is also making a case to be nominated for the 2019-20 Most Improved Player award with his nightly contribution of 15.6 points, 10.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game to the Heat’s cause.
Both Butler and Adebayo are two reasons why the Heat have overachieved this season, and their continued excellence in the coming weeks should help their case in gaining All-Star berths.
The 69th annual All-Star Game will be held at the United Center in Chicago on Feb. 16.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login