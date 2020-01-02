Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo Gain Serious All-Star Votes in First Fan Returns - Heat Nation

The Miami Heat have two players who could appear in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game, namely Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

Based on the first fan returns of the All-Star voting, Butler and Adebayo are two of the top 10 vote-getters for the Eastern Conference’s frontcourt positions.

Luka leads all vote getters by a few hundred over Giannis, Jimmy Butler 4th, Bam 7th … Tacko 6th!!! The first fan votes are in. pic.twitter.com/wK13RgR1P4 — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) January 2, 2020

Butler is practically a shoo-in as an All-Star given his status as one of the league’s best two-way players. Additionally, the Heat’s surprising performance this season (24-9 record, third-best in the East) is credited mostly to his leadership and influence. He is averaging 20.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game this season.

Adebayo’s strong play this season has caught the attention of former NBA star Charles Barkley. The retired legend believes Adebayo will play in this year’s All-Star Game, even though he might not make it as a starter eventually.

The third-year center is also making a case to be nominated for the 2019-20 Most Improved Player award with his nightly contribution of 15.6 points, 10.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game to the Heat’s cause.

Both Butler and Adebayo are two reasons why the Heat have overachieved this season, and their continued excellence in the coming weeks should help their case in gaining All-Star berths.

The 69th annual All-Star Game will be held at the United Center in Chicago on Feb. 16.

