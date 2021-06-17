Report: Kyle Lowry on top of Miami Heat’s wish list this offseason

After bowing out early in this year’s playoffs, the Miami Heat will likely see changes in their roster to try to return to title contention next season.

A position the team could look to strengthen is the point guard position. The front office seems like it has set its sights on a former All-Star guard.

Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald was asked in a recent mailbag article if Spencer Dinwiddie is a realistic target for the franchise. He answered that Lowry is the more likely option.

“As to your question, Dinwiddie could be a free agent option for the Heat,” Chiang wrote. “But it appears that Kyle Lowry will be at the top of the Heat’s free agent list when it comes to guards based on mutual interest, [Jimmy] Butler’s close relationship with Lowry, and Miami’s pursuit of Lowry at the March trade deadline.”

This is not the first time this year that Lowry has been linked to Miami. The team was reportedly close to making a final offer for the 35-year-old guard near the season’s trade deadline. However, no deal materialized.

Lowry could certainly provide a boost to a Heat team that seemed to be lacking in playmaking last season. In the 2020-21 season, 6-foot guard averaged 17.2 points and 7.3 assists per game.