The Miami Heat are really trying to acquire Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry.

Lowry, 35, is very likely in his final day as a Raptors player.

The point guard is collecting 17.4 points, 7.5 assists and 5.6 rebounds per game this season. He’s started in 37 contests for the Raptors.

Yet, the Raptors have had a disappointing year. The team holds a 18-26 record and is the No. 11 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Raptors reportedly want the Heat to include rising star Tyler Herro in a deal for Lowry. However, the Heat are unwilling to part ways with the sophomore.

The Heat are trying to get back to the NBA Finals. Adding a star veteran like Lowry would strengthen their chances of competing in the stacked Eastern Conference.

