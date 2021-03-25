The Miami Heat are really trying to acquire Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry.

Sources tell me that the Heat & Raptors are currently engaged in talks, Heat have made as close to a final offer as there is. They're trying to expand this deal to find a 1st that they can send to Toronto. GM's waiting for Lowry resolution before frenzy starts@5ReasonsSports — Clutch Adam (@AdamNBorai) March 25, 2021

Another hurdle: creating a deal that allows them to keep Andre Iguodala. They don't want to lose both Kelly & Andre in a potential deal sources tell me. — Clutch Adam (@AdamNBorai) March 25, 2021

Lowry, 35, is very likely in his final day as a Raptors player.

The point guard is collecting 17.4 points, 7.5 assists and 5.6 rebounds per game this season. He’s started in 37 contests for the Raptors.

Yet, the Raptors have had a disappointing year. The team holds a 18-26 record and is the No. 11 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Raptors reportedly want the Heat to include rising star Tyler Herro in a deal for Lowry. However, the Heat are unwilling to part ways with the sophomore.

The Heat are trying to get back to the NBA Finals. Adding a star veteran like Lowry would strengthen their chances of competing in the stacked Eastern Conference.