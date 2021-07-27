Report: Damian Lillard ecstatic at chance of playing with ‘super athletic and mobile big man’ after competing alongside Bam Adebayo

Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo’s affable personality and special skillset appears to be earning the awe of one of the best players on Team USA.

Disgruntled Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard is eager about the idea of playing with an athletic and mobile big man partially due to the chemistry he’s experienced with Adebayo.

“Watching Giannis win the Finals, and playing on Team USA with Bam Adebayo, sources say Damian Lillard is as excited as ever about the idea of playing with a super-athletic and mobile big man.” (via @TrueHoop) pic.twitter.com/iob8UYia1E — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) July 27, 2021

Adebayo, 24, is one of the best young players in the NBA.

The youngster is beloved by many stars across the league. He’s quickly built a friendly rapport and comfortable relationship with some of the guys on Team USA.

As for Lillard, he is currently one of the most watched guys in trade talks. Should the superstar request a trade, he would reportedly welcome a trade to the Heat.

Of course, Heat fans have to be ecstatic with Lillard and Adebayo building chemistry. Several analysts, including NBA legend Paul Pierce, believe Miami is the best fit for Lillard.

Lillard, 31, averaged 28.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game last season. The Heat are reportedly aggressively gunning for Lillard.