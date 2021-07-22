Bam Adebayo tells Kevin Durant to ‘stop lying’ about hilarious confrontation at Team USA practice

Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo recently traded barbs with Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets on Twitter.

The conversation began when Durant criticized Adebayo for how he behaved during a recent Team USA practice. The inciting incident was caught on camera.

When Durant offered his opinion on the interaction, Adebayo made it clear that he saw things differently.

Stop Lying @KDTrey5 😐. You Saw @Dame_Lillard Take Your Rock. You Just Tried To Little Bro Me 🖕🏾 https://t.co/D8itKlecs6 — 13am Adebayo💥 (@Bam1of1) July 22, 2021

Of course, the social media exchange was likely done in good fun. The national team’s players are currently trying to build chemistry with the Tokyo Olympics set to open later this week.

Team USA got off to a rough start in its preparation for the tournament. The squad lost its first two tune-up matches then saw Kevin Love and Bradley Beal withdraw from the team for health reasons.

But help is on the way, as stars from the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns will be joining the team soon.

For Adebayo, he sees winning a gold medal at the Olympics as a way to further establish his legacy in Miami.