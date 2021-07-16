- Report: Miami Heat among Damian Lillard’s preferred trade destinations
Report: Miami Heat among Damian Lillard’s preferred trade destinations
- Updated: July 16, 2021
The Miami Heat are likely on the hunt for another star this offseason, and they might have a chance to acquire one of the league’s best point guards.
Damian Lillard has reportedly requested a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers. It is said that he has listed Miami as one of his preferred destinations.
Damian Lillard has officially requested a trade from the Portland Trailblazers.
Knicks, Lakers, Heat, and Warriors are the four teams Lillard’s interested in.
— Barry Bondz (@BarryBondz) July 16, 2021
Last month, oddsmakers gave the Heat the third-best betting odds to land the six-time NBA All-Star. Those odds are likely to increase if Lillard does express a desire to be dealt to the Heat.
But creating a trade package that could entice the Blazers might prove to be difficult for Miami’s front office. Portland would probably want a collection of young prospects and draft assets in any trade for Lillard.
Unfortunately, the Heat’s only trade-eligible draft pick in the next seven drafts is a 2024 second-rounder.
Still, the top brass led by Pat Riley has time and again found ways to bolster the Heat roster with stars. He is expected to swing for the fences again in the following months.
