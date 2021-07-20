Paul Pierce pegs Miami Heat as one of best fits for Damian Lillard

The Miami Heat have reportedly been aggressive in their pursuit of a trade for Damian Lillard.

Retired NBA champion Paul Pierce recently appeared on an episode of the “All the Smoke” podcast and argued that Lillard would be a good fit in Miami.

“There’s two teams off the top, that if you land Dame Lillard, you put yourself into championship contention,” Pierce answered when asked what a good landing spot for Lillard would be. “There’s a lot of teams, but I’m saying best fit. I think of the [Philadelphia] 76ers, because I believe they got the pieces that they can make a trade. Maybe Ben Simmons, who knows? There’s a lot of things grumbling over there, who knows? And Miami, the Miami Heat. I think they got a lot of young pieces. If you don’t get rid of Jimmy Butler, and you can just find a way to keep Bam [Adebayo], try to dangle some of them other little pieces, Duncan Robinson, Tyler Herro, and you can bring Dame in there, I think those two are realistic. I would really look into that.”

Lillard has been one of the best point guards in the league for the past several years. Last season, he averaged 28.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game for the Portland Trail Blazers.

Acquiring him might require the Heat to part ways with a lot of their young players and what’s left of their draft assets. But a trio of Lillard, Butler and Adebayo would certainly be one of the best trios in the league.

If the Heat could pull off a trade, it would provide the team an opportunity to get back to title contention quickly.