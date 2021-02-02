- Report: Miami Heat searching trade market for starting-caliber forward
Report: Miami Heat searching trade market for starting-caliber forward
- Updated: February 2, 2021
The Miami Heat reportedly will be in the market for a forward prior this year’s trade deadline.
Miami reportedly didn’t want to go into the season with its current roster, but it had several forwards turn down offers to get more money elsewhere.
The team reportedly is planning to make a move, and the roster will likely be changing prior to the deadline.
The Heat never intended to go into the season with this roster. They had multiple bigs they wanted to sign but those players took larger deals elsewhere
They're searching the trade market for a starting caliber 4. This team will look different after the deadline@5ReasonsSports
— Clutch (@ClutchAdamNBA) February 2, 2021
Miami made some moves this offseason, as it acquired Moe Harkless and Avery Bradley in free agency, but the roster mainly remained the same.
However, Miami did lose Jae Crowder, who spent a lot of time at the forward spots for the Heat last season.
Crowder signed a deal with the Phoenix Suns, and it is clear the Heat are missing him this season.
After an overtime loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, the Heat are just 7-13 on the season.
Miami made the NBA Finals last season, but it will likely need to make a move to get back into playoff and Finals contention this year.
