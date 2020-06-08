Report: Miami Heat Could Potentially Acquire DeMarcus Cousins for Playoff Run

The Miami Heat have been interested in DeMarcus Cousins for a while, having pursued him last summer. The team was still interested in him when he was released by the Los Angeles Lakers back in February.

With the NBA season restarting next month, Heat insider Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel noted that it is a possibility that the Heat could bring Cousins on for a playoff run. However, he also mentioned the issue that is currently impeding that.

It seems highly unlikely that the Heat would release Haslem in the middle of a season, so that leaves Hill and Silva as the potential candidates to lose their spot, should the Heat move to acquire Cousins.

Just this year, Silva signed a three-year contract with the team, upgrading from the original two-way deal he was on. As for Hill, he was acquired back in February in a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Cousins hasn’t played at all this season, as he recovers from a torn ACL he suffered in the offseason. Last season, with the Golden State Warriors, he averaged 16.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game.