Former NFL superstar Chad Ochocinco may be on the verge of a new career as a Miami Heat insider.

The six-time Pro Bowler took to social media to say that Heat star Jimmy Butler has let him in on the Heat’s plans to add talent via trade.

After conversing with Jimmy Butler we are making a huge splash via trade but I’m sworn to secrecy but I’m excited for my Heat this upcoming season — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) November 12, 2020

Ochocinco is quite the character and media personality, so this report should be taken with a grain of salt. Still, it’s not as though he is referencing some unnamed source.

If there is any player on the Heat roster who is clued into the team’s trade plans, it is certainly Butler. After all, part of what helped lure Butler to Miami was the team’s determination to pair him with additional stars to create a bonafide title contender.

Beyond that, there are tons of trade rumors swirling that involve the Heat. Several players that have been linked to the Heat include James Harden, Jrue Holiday, Victor Oladipo and of course Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Only time will tell if Ochocinco’s report deserves to be taken seriously.