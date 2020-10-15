- Report: Miami Heat preparing to go ‘all in’ on pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo
Report: Miami Heat preparing to go ‘all in’ on pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo
- Updated: October 15, 2020
Recently, there have been lots of rumors connecting Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Miami Heat.
Now, The Athletic’s Shams Charania is reporting that the Heat are preparing to go “all in” on their pursuit of the two-time MVP.
“Miami is preparing to go all in on the pursuit of Milwaukee’s two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo in 2021 free agency, sources said,” wrote Charania.
Adding Antetokounmpo to a Heat team that just made the NBA Finals would certainly make them one of the title favorites in the league.
The 25-year-old is coming off another fantastic season, averaging 29.5 points, 13.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block per game.
Although Antetokounmpo and the Bucks registered the best regular season record in the league this past season, they were defeated by the Heat in five games in the second round of the playoffs.
Antetokounmpo currently has one year left on his contract and is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent following the conclusion of the 2020-21 NBA season.
