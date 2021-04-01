 Victor Oladipo discloses what singular topic 'legendary human' Pat Riley emphasized in their first conversation - Heat Nation
Home / Media / Victor Oladipo discloses what singular topic ‘legendary human’ Pat Riley emphasized in their first conversation

Victor Oladipo discloses what singular topic ‘legendary human’ Pat Riley emphasized in their first conversation

Victor Oladipo and Pat Riley

On Thursday, Miami Heat newcomer Victor Oladipo unveiled what topic Pat Riley emphasized during their first conversation.

The Heat acquired Oladipo from the Houston Rockets in exchange for Kelly Olynyk, Avery Bradley and a future pick swap. Riley earned huge praise for snatching the two-time All-Star from Houston.

Oladipo, 28, has been linked to Miami for years. Heat alpha Butler is ecstatic to play alongside Oladipo, who is scheduled to make his team debut against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday.

The veteran is collecting 20.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game this season. He’s expected to lift the Heat’s chances of coming out of the Eastern Conference.

The Heat hold a 24-24 record. They reached the 2020 NBA Finals last season.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login