On Thursday, Miami Heat newcomer Victor Oladipo unveiled what topic Pat Riley emphasized during their first conversation.

"My first conversation with Coach Riley was defense, defense, defense. It's pretty amazing to have such a legendary human being believe in me." — Victor Oladipo — Five Reasons Sports Network (@5ReasonsSports) April 1, 2021

The Heat acquired Oladipo from the Houston Rockets in exchange for Kelly Olynyk, Avery Bradley and a future pick swap. Riley earned huge praise for snatching the two-time All-Star from Houston.

Oladipo, 28, has been linked to Miami for years. Heat alpha Butler is ecstatic to play alongside Oladipo, who is scheduled to make his team debut against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday.

The veteran is collecting 20.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game this season. He’s expected to lift the Heat’s chances of coming out of the Eastern Conference.

The Heat hold a 24-24 record. They reached the 2020 NBA Finals last season.