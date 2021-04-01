- Erik Spoelstra announces when Victor Oladipo will make his debut for Miami Heat
- Updated: March 31, 2021
The newest and biggest addition to the Miami Heat’s roster will be making his debut very soon.
Head coach Erik Spoelstra says that guard Victor Oladipo will play against the Golden State Warriors tomorrow.
Erik Spoelstra says Victor Oladipo has been cleared to go, has been working with Caron Butler at Arena. Expected to play vs. Warriors on Thursday.
— Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) March 31, 2021
Oladipo was acquired by Miami last week from the Houston Rockets just prior to the NBA’s trade deadline. He was previously traded by the Indiana Pacers earlier this season in the megadeal that sent James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets.
He is expected to give plenty of help, especially on the offensive end, to a Heat team that has been wildly inconsistent this season mostly due to health issues.
Despite coming off a serious quad injury two seasons ago, Oladipo is averaging 20.8 points and 4.7 assists per game so far this year.
The offensive end is where the Heat have been struggling the most in 2021.
