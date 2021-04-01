- Victor Oladipo discloses what singular topic ‘legendary human’ Pat Riley emphasized in their first conversation
Jimmy Butler offers exact reason why he’s ‘hyped’ for Victor Oladipo’s Miami Heat debut
- Updated: April 1, 2021
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler recently express his excitement to play next to newcomer Victor Oladipo.
“I’m hyped. I’m excited,” Butler said of playing alongside Oladipo. “Another piece that we acquired and he’s going to fit in right away and he’s going to help us win. He’s going to help us guard. Obviously, he’s going to put points on the board. I’m ready to get it rocking.”
Oladipo, 28, is set to make his Heat debut against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday.
The Heat acquired the two-time All-Star from the Houston Rockets just before the 2021 trade deadline. He’s averaging 20.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game this season.
Of course, the Heat expect the guard to help lift them into contention. Oladipo will round out a star-studded lineup next to Butler and Bam Adebayo.
Butler, 31, is in his second year in Miami. The journeyman has already become one of the most beloved players in franchise history.
On the season, Butler is collecting 21.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.2 assists per contest. The Heat hold a 24-24 record.
