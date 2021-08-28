- Victor Oladipo alerts fans of ‘great news’ after linking up with Kanye West
Victor Oladipo alerts fans of ‘great news’ after linking up with Kanye West
- Updated: August 28, 2021
Miami Heat star Victor Oladipo claimed that he recently spoke with popular rapper Kanye West.
Oladipo added that the rapper shared some great news during their conversion, but the Heat guard didn’t reveal the nature of the news in his tweet.
Just talk to the bro @kanyewest he told me some great news #letmetellyou 💯
— Victor Oladipo (@VicOladipo) August 28, 2021
Oladipo also posted some epic photographs with the polarizing superstar.
It’s unclear whether the news Oladipo is referencing has to do with West’s music or something else entirely. Regardless, many fans are likely curious to get more information after the vague tweet.
Oladipo is entering his first full season with the Heat. He was a midseason addition during the 2020-21 campaign, and he appeared in just four games for Miami. This time around, he’s expected to make a much bigger impact.
The 29-year-old has had a very solid NBA career so far. He’s a two-time All-Star with lifetime NBA averages of 17.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.
He’s also able to score at a relatively efficient clip, as he’s a career 43.8 percent shooter from the field and 34.7 percent shooter from beyond the arc.
The Heat are hoping to make some noise in the upcoming season, and Oladipo figures to be a key part of the team’s campaign.
