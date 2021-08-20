Report: Victor Oladipo ‘healing beautifully’ from quad surgery, could be cleared by November

It sounds like Miami Heat star Victor Oladipo could return to action sooner than expected.

“I repaired the quad tendon and did it a little differently than [he had] it done before,” Dr. Jonathan Glashow told ESPN. “The quad wasn’t really hooked up. It was torn, and I reattached it. I was amazed he was playing with what he had. I’m very optimistic that I could clear him in six months, by November. I think he’s going to play really well again. … [The surgery] went extremely well, and it’s healing beautifully. I’m confident he’ll play next year.”

The Heat inked Oladipo to a one-year deal this offseason to keep him around for the 2021-22 campaign. It was a high-upside move, and it sounds like the team is going to reap the benefits of his services for almost the entire season.

Oladipo appeared in just four games for Miami during the 2020-21 campaign. Fans didn’t exactly get a fair taste of what the 29-year-old has to offer.

For his career, he has averaged 17.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. He has shot 43.8 percent from the field and 34.7 percent from deep.

The former first-round pick has been named to two All-Star teams throughout his career. In addition to being a solid offensive player, he is an outstanding defender. He will fit in nicely with a Heat team that features tons of elite defensive players.