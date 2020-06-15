Goran Dragic Makes His Stance on NBA Return Known: ‘We Want to Compete’

Debates over safety concerns with the NBA’s planned resumption of the 2019-20 season continue among the league’s players, but Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic is comfortable with the setup.

Over the past week, multiple players have expressed their concerns about potentially contracting the coronavirus when play resumes. In contrast, Dragic is expressing his confidence that NBA safety protocols are sufficient.

“We are basketball players, so we want to compete,” Dragic said in an interview on WPLG’s “Local 10 Sports Sunday” program. “As long as it’s gonna be safe and everything for everyone who’s gonna be in that bubble, then I’m okay with it.”

The bubble concept involves aspects such as having no fans in attendance at games, limited interactions between players and others and frequent testing of players and team personnel.

At the time the NBA suspended play on March 11, the Heat had a 41-24 record, good for fourth in the Eastern Conference.

Having watched the Heat miss out on the postseason twice in the previous three seasons, Dragic is eager to see how far this year’s team can advance when the playoffs arrive.

“We have a lot of young guys who are not afraid,” Dragic said. “We have a nice mix of young guys and veterans. I think we have everything.”

Another motivation for Dragic stems from the fact that this season could potentially be his last in a Heat uniform. He’ll become an unrestricted free agent after the season, with no guarantee that he and the team will be able to agree to a new contract.

However, for now, Dragic’s love of the game and his desire to be part of a Heat title team have him focused on more immediate matters.