The Miami Heat reportedly gauged the possibility of trading for Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry, and it has now been revealed who the Heat were considering giving up to acquire him.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.com indicated that the Heat discussed sending a trio of players to the Raptors in exchange for the six-time All-Star.

“Miami expressed interest in acquiring Raptors six-time All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry and Goran Dragic, Kelly Olynyk and Kendrick Nunn were discussed, league sources told HoopsHype,” wrote Scotto.

Lowry, who’s an unrestricted free agent after this season and turns 35 later this month, is averaging 18.0 points, 7.2 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game this season.

However, Dragic’s contact certainly could complicate any hypothetical trade he’s involved in.

“Dragic, 34, is a one-year Bird player, which gives him veto power over any trade.If he agrees to be moved and his new team declines his team option, his Bird rights get reduced to non-Bird in his upcoming free agency,” Scotto wrote. “His new team would be limited to re-signing him to a starting salary worth 120 percent of his $18 million salary for this season. However, that really isn’t a limitation since that $21.6 million figure would be the most he’s ever earned in a season. If he declines a trade, it could also be because he doesn’t want to join a particular team and wants to remain in Miami.”

Dragic is averaging 15.0 points, 4.8 assists and 3.3 rebounds, numbers that are similar to his production in recent years, though injuries have limited him to 24 games so far this season.

Olynyk, who’s 29 years old, is starting for the Heat this season, but will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season. He’s currently averaging 10.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

Nunn is in his second season with the Heat and over that span of time has averaged 14.9 points, 3.1 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game.

The Heat appear to be back on track after a first half of the season that was plagued with injuries and COVID-19 issues. Having won nine of their last 10 games, they face the Orlando Magic in a road matchup on Sunday night.