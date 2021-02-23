- Udonis Haslem fires scathing NSFW shots at Colin Cowherd after he disrespects Miami Heat
- Miami Heat members gush over Bam Adebayo’s leadership this season: ‘You definitely hear his voice now’
- Jason Terry says kids only remember him as the guy that got dunked on by LeBron James
- Meyers Leonard expresses strong desire to stay on Miami Heat: ‘I really like it here’
- Colin Cowherd roasts Miami Heat after Jimmy Butler wills them to victory over Lakers
- Report: Tyler Herro questionable for Monday’s matchup vs. OKC Thunder
- Erik Spoelstra explains how LeBron James’ basketball genius got better of him during NBA Finals
- Report: Miami Heat interested in DeMarcus Cousins and P.J. Tucker
- Report: Miami Heat could be sellers at trade deadline to unlock future 1st-round picks
- Dwyane Wade compares Chris Paul to LeBron James for 1 specific reason
Udonis Haslem fires scathing NSFW shots at Colin Cowherd after he disrespects Miami Heat
- Updated: February 23, 2021
Sports pundit Colin Cowherd has been extremely critical of the Miami Heat as of late.
As a result, Heat enforcer Udonis Haslem fired a few shots on Instagram at Cowherd for disrespecting the Heat.
The Heat impressively reached the 2020 NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla. last year.
Numerous people around the league described the Heat’s magical run to the title series as a “fluke,” which Haslem also shot down before the 2020-21 campaign started.
However, the Heat have struggled to get into the playoff picture this season. They hold a 14-17 record and are the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference.
On the bright side, the Heat have found some success in recent days, as they are on a three-game winning streak. One of those wins included a battle versus the Lakers.
The Heat take on the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login