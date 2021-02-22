On Saturday, the Miami Heat scored a big, confidence-building win over the Los Angeles Lakers, 96-94.

Although Jimmy Butler had a strong game to key Miami’s win, he got some gentle ribbing from TV personality Colin Cowherd for the team’s ViceVersa uniforms they wore.

Jimmy Butler deserves a better uniform than the one he was forced to wear tonight. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) February 21, 2021

The Heat have been struggling for much of the season, although they have shown some signs of improvement lately as they get closer and closer to being at full strength.

Butler had 24 points while guard Kendrick Nunn had one of his best games of the season with 27 points on white-hot efficiency.

To be fair, the Heat got an assist from Laker starters Anthony Davis and Dennis Schroder, both of whom were unable to play.

Still, every win is a big help to the Heat at this point. They are 13-17 and are within striking distance of entering the Eastern Conference playoff picture.

More wins like Saturday’s against good and great teams will help the Heat feel like they have regained the mojo that helped them unexpectedly reach the NBA Finals just a few months ago.