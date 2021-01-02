- Report: Damian Lillard ‘personally targeted’ former Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. in offseason
- Report: Miami Heat make huge update to tonight’s starting 5 vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Udonis Haslem salutes Kyrie Irving for latest act of incredible charity
- Josh Richardson explains why being part of Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler trade was ‘surreal’
- J.J. Barea claims Dirk Nowitzki hated LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and the Miami Heat
- Report: Rockets would ‘probably want’ both Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson in James Harden deal
- Report: Miami Heat and 4 other teams have made ‘courtesy call’ to Houston Rockets for James Harden
- Erik Spoelstra continues to show confidence in Tyler Herro as he adapts to his new role
- Report: Miami Heat disclose Jimmy Butler’s status for Wednesday’s game vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Erik Spoelstra takes sly jab at Milwaukee Bucks after they beat Miami Heat by 47
Report: Damian Lillard ‘personally targeted’ former Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. in offseason
- Updated: January 2, 2021
The Portland Trail Blazers snagged forward Derrick Jones Jr. away from the Miami Heat in the offseason.
It appears Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard was one of the key recruiters of Jones Jr.
“Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard said during a Zoom interview that former Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. was among the acquisitions he personally targeted during the offseason, along with Robert Covington, bringing both names to Blazers management,” Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel wrote. “’They just asked me the names of players I liked, and that’s what I did,’ Lillard said. ‘I think that we did a great job of bringing in guys that can actually help our team. You know, I think DJ and RoCo both make us a better team defensively.’”
Jones Jr., 23, saw his career reach new heights while in Miami.
In fact, he averaged a career-high 8.5 points on top of 3.9 boards and 1.0 steal per game last season with the Heat. However, Jones Jr. fell out of the Heat’s consistent rotation as the team went to the 2020 NBA playoffs.
Perhaps, Jones Jr.’s best memory in a Heat uniform came during the 2020 NBA Slam Dunk Contest.
In an entertaining contest, the electrifying dunker beat Orlando Magic star Aaron Gordon in a controversial manner. Jones Jr. landed a footwear and apparel deal with Puma in the aftermath of the victory.
The veteran is collecting 6.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game with the Blazers this season.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login