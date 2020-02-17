Report: Derrick Jones Jr. Lands Puma Deal After Slam Dunk Contest Win - Heat Nation

The Miami Heat’s Derrick Jones Jr. is starting to earn the rewards of winning Saturday’s Slam Dunk Contest, with a new report indicating that he’s signed a footwear and apparel deal with Puma.

Nick DePaula of ESPN reported that the new deal came after the 23-year-old Jones wore Puma sneakers on the way to winning the competition.

“In the aftermath of his narrowly claimed slam dunk contest win, Jones signed a multiyear footwear and apparel endorsement deal with Puma, adding the 6-foot-6 high-flyer to a select group of NBA and WNBA athlete partners with the company,” DePaula wrote. “Jones wore a white and pink Puma Clyde Hardwood sneaker to sync with the Heat’s colorful ‘Vice Nights’ jerseys in the contest, while showcasing a variety of between-the-legs and windmill dunks. The brand offered him the endorsement deal shortly after he carried home the trophy on All-Star Saturday Night, which coincided with his 23rd birthday.”

No financial terms on the deal were released, though it will certainly add to the $1.645 million that Jones is earning this season as part of a guaranteed contract with the Heat.

DePaula also noted that a deal of some sort had been building over the past few months, with Puma sending Jones product to wear during that time.

The Heat signed the high-flying Jones to a two-way contract at the end of 2017, shortly after he had been released by the Phoenix Suns.

In 40 games this season, he’s averaging 8.7 points and 4.2 rebounds per game.