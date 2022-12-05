Rapper Boosie Badazz goes after Dwyane Wade and his family, questions his sexuality

Rapper Boosie Badazz recently went after Dwyane Wade and his family after a video of Gabrielle Union saying he had “a lot of d— on your mind” resurfaced on social media.

Union’s comments came during a November 2021 interview with journalist Jemele Hill. Of course, Badazz didn’t take those comments lightly and responded to the resurfacing of the video on Twitter, going at Wade and Union in different ways.

LOL ‼️THE WHOLE WORLD KNOW I LOVE WOMEN N THE WORLD KNOW YOUR HUSBAND LOVE DICK‼️I HOPE U DONT THINK BLACKS LOOK AT YALL LIKE A POWER COUPLE😀THEY DONT‼️I HAD REFUSED TO TALK ABOUT YALL IN INTERVIEWS N HEAR YOU GO‼️GO BANG HIM WITH THAT DILDO N WAIT ON A SCRIPT U LIL WHITE GIRL💁‍♀️ — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) December 5, 2022

WOMAN U BETTER LEAVE ME ALONE ‼️HOW DARE U A CHALLENGE A GHETTO HEROS MANHOOD ,U WRONG SMH I DONT HAVE THE TIME FOR THIS ,IM TRYIN TO HAVE PEACE N MY LIFE N STAY ALIVE‼️ — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) December 5, 2022

Many people likely aren’t surprised with Badazz’s response. After all, in February of 2020, he went on a pretty hateful rant regarding Wade’s daughter Zaya, who came out as transgender years ago.

“I gotta say something about this s—, bro,” he said in an Instagram post that seems to now be deleted. “Dwyane Wade, you gone too f—— far, dawg. That is a male, a 12-year-old. At 12, they don’t even know what they next meal gonna be. They don’t have s— figured out yet. He might meet a woman, anything, at 16 and fall in love with her. But his d— gonna be gone.”

Badazz didn’t stop there and continued his rant.

”Don’t cut his d— off, bruh,” he continued. “If he gonna be gay, let him be gay. But don’t cut his d— off, bruh. Don’t address him as a woman, dawg. He’s 12 years old. He’s not up there yet. He hasn’t made his final decisions yet. Don’t cut his f—— d— off, Dwyane Wade, bruh. You f—— tripping, dawg.”

Lots of people then called out Badazz for his comments, including legendary boxer Mike Tyson. The elder Wade later thanked the rapper for his distasteful remarks regarding the younger Wade.

“So, Boosie, all the people who got something to say, J-Boog, who just came out recently…all the people who got something to say about my kids, I thank you because you’re allowing the conversation to keep going forward because you know what?” said the elder Wade. “You might not have the answer today, I don’t have all the answers, but we’re growing from all these conversations. So I thank everybody for even hating and starting those conversations because those conversations are starting other conversations that we need to have. And that’s happening out there.”

It will be interesting to see if Badazz gets a reply from Union or the elder Wade. These words will likely just be a blip on their radar.

The elder Wade might be a bit more preoccupied with other things in his life. In November, Siovaughn Funches-Wade, the younger Wade’s mother, filed a petition objecting to legally changing the name and gender of the younger Wade.

The former Heat star then fired back with a strong statement via Instagram, to which Funches-Wade replied with powerful words of her own.

One can only imagine where the two aforementioned situations go from here, but one thing is pretty clear: Union and the elder Wade have tons of love for the younger Wade and will continue to support her no matter what.