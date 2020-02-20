Rapper Boosie Unleashes Disgusting, Hateful Rant About Dwayne Wade and His Daughter - Heat Nation

- Rapper Boosie Unleashes Disgusting, Hateful Rant About Dwayne Wade and His Daughter
Rapper Boosie Unleashes Disgusting, Hateful Rant About Dwayne Wade and His Daughter
- Updated: February 20, 2020
Since Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade spoke up to show support for his daughter, Zaya, the entire family has been receiving messages of love and praise from countless people.
However, there are those who have criticized the Wade family. One such person is American rapper Torrence Hatch Jr., better known as Boosie.
In an expletive-laced Instagram post, Hatch disapproved of how the elder Wade has handled his daughter’s coming out.
In the video, Hatch implied that the younger Wade cannot make life decisions on her own yet.
“I gotta say something about this s—, bro,” Hatch said. “Dwyane Wade, you gone too f—— far, dawg. That is a male, a 12-year-old. At 12, they don’t even know what they next meal gonna be. They don’t have s— figured out yet. He might meet a woman, anything, at 16 and fall in love with her. But his d— gonna be gone.”
Hatch continued his rant by mistaking gender identity with sexuality.
”Don’t cut his d— off, bruh,” Hatch further said. “If he gonna be gay, let him be gay. But don’t cut his d— off, bruh. Don’t address him as a woman, dawg. He’s 12 years old. He’s not up there yet. He hasn’t made his final decisions yet. Don’t cut his f—— d— off, Dwyane Wade, bruh. You f—— tripping, dawg.”
The controversial video has been viewed more than 1.8 million times, with many people coming to the defense of the younger Wade and her family. Several Internet users have also called out Hatch for his transphobic tirade.
The elder Wade has yet to respond to the post. However, he has already shown complete support for his daughter’s decision and has said that he is educating himself about the LGBTQ community.
