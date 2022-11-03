Dwyane Wade wages war on ex-wife for claiming he pressured Zaya into legally changing name and gender for profit

Several years ago, Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade’s daughter Zaya came out as transgender and felt an incredible amount of support and celebration for her decision to live truly to herself.

Sadly, it looks as though the younger Wade will not be getting that kind of support from her own mother, Siohvaughn Funches-Wade. Funches-Wade and the Heat star reached a divorce settlement in 2013 after a legal battle that lasted many years.

According to a recent report, Funches-Wade has filed a petition objecting to legally changing the name and gender of the younger Wade.

She is claiming that the elder Wade is “positioned to profit” off of his daughter from the gender change and has voiced a concern that the elder Wade could be “pressuring” his daughter for financial gain.

“I have concerns that [Dwyane] may be pressuring our child to move forward with the name and gender change in order to capitalize on the financial opportunities that he has received from companies,” she’s alleged, according to People.

It’s a pretty shocking accusation, and there seems to be no basis for it. Now, the elder Wade is fighting back. He unleashed a powerful and clear statement on Instagram calling out his ex-wife by name and making it clear that he won’t stand for the attacks against his 15-year-old daughter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade)



The elder Wade’s words are powerful and ring of truth. Ever since his daughter came out as trans at the young age of 12 in 2019, the elder Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union have seemingly taken the healthiest and most supportive road possible.

Given how much love both adults have put into supporting the younger Wade, these allegations seem completely baseless from the jump.

Beyond that, the idea that the elder Wade would feel the need to pressure his own child into augmenting her identity in any way for profit is somewhat asinine.

The elder Wade is one of the most successful former NBA stars when it comes to pursuing business ventures after calling it quits on the court. He is one of the few former NBA players who now owns a piece of an NBA franchise.

His net worth is estimated to be approximately $170 million. He clearly doesn’t need the money.

As for his ex-wife, the same thing cannot be said as easily. The sad truth is that projections are often a reflection. Hopefully, this matter is put to bed rather quickly.