Pat Riley heaps enormous praise upon Duncan Robinson as Miami Heat announce his re-signing

- Updated: August 6, 2021
Miami Heat president Pat Riley had a lot of good things to say about sharpshooter Duncan Robinson when the team officially announced his new deal on Friday.
“Duncan is the epitome of everybody who’s ever had a dream about being a great NBA player,” said Riley. “I have never been around a player who worked as hard, fastidiously working on what he needed to do in order to improve his game. Not just his shooting, but his overall game. Having Duncan back was very critical for us.”
Robinson agreed to a monster five-year deal worth $90 million with the Heat shortly after free agency opened, and it became official on Friday. It’s the largest deal in NBA history for an undrafted player.
Robinson has been very open about the fact that staying in Miami was always going to be his top priority. Based on the investment that the Heat are making in him with this deal, it seems like the organization also saw re-signing him as a top priority.
Robinson is one of the best shooters in the NBA, and with the way the game has evolved, that is arguably the best ability a player can have. In the 2020-21 season, he averaged 13.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 43.9 percent from the field and 40.8 percent from deep.
He will be a key player for the Heat for years to come, and with some of the other additions the team has made, Miami figures to be a title threat in the 2021-22 season and beyond.
