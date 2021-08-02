The Miami Heat have made speculation a reality, as the team is reportedly bringing back Duncan Robinson on a five-year deal worth $90 million. It’s the largest deal ever for an undrafted player.

Duncan Robinson – host of the @TheLongshotPod – has agreed to a 5-year, $90M contract to stay with the Miami Heat, his agent Jason Glushon of @GlushonSM tells ESPN. The deal, largest ever for an undrafted player, also includes an ETO after the fourth year. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 2, 2021

This move was expected, but it’s still a big step for Miami as the organization looks to bolster its title chances for the 2021-22 season and beyond.

Robinson is one of the best shooters in the NBA. In the 2020-21 season, he averaged 13.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 43.9 percent from the field and 40.8 percent from beyond the arc.

The organization would have had a major void to fill if the two sides had parted ways. That is no longer a possibility.

The Heat have already made several splashes today. The team is reportedly in agreement on a max deal with Jimmy Butler, and there is also reportedly a sign-and-trade deal in place to bring in star point guard Kyle Lowry.

The future looks bright for Miami.