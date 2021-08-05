Duncan Robinson explains why he had to prioritize re-signing with Miami Heat before exploring other options

Miami Heat sharpshooter Duncan Robinson recently opened up about his decision to re-sign with the team in free agency.

“It was always going to be Miami first, ‘Let’s try to make something with Miami work, and then we’ll go from there,'” Robinson said during a recent episode of his podcast. “It became clear pretty quickly that Miami was the right situation.”

In the end, Robinson and the Heat agreed to a five-year deal worth $90 million, marking the largest deal in NBA history for an undrafted player.

“Miami was ultimately, for me, felt like it was going to be the best situation because it was something I was really familiar with,” Robinson added. “I felt like I had built equity with an organization, the coaching staff, the front office, the fans even, the city.”

It seems as though Robinson sees Miami as an important part of his basketball identity. The Heat likely feel the same way about him, as they did not hesitate to make a massive financial commitment to the 27-year-old to ensure that he stay with the team.

Most of Robinson’s value comes through his 3-point shooting. In the 2020-21 season, he averaged 13.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 43.9 percent from the field and 40.8 percent from beyond the arc.

There is a major premium on shooting in today’s NBA, and Robinson brings that to the table in a big way. It helps offset some of his weaker areas such as his defense.

The Heat are in the midst of a monumental offseason, and with some of the additions the team has made, the 2021-22 season is shaping up to be an electric one.