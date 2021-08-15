Omer Yurtseven opens up about ‘beneficial’ Summer League experience

Omer Yurtseven has been one of the best players in this year’s Summer League. The Miami Heat rewarded him with a two-year contract earlier this month.

The Uzbek-born Turkish player has had a fantastic Summer League, averaging 22.4 points, 11.2 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.6 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from beyond the arc.

His performances have forced him onto opposing scouting reports, and other teams are attempting to make life difficult for the 23-year-old on the offensive end.

Yurtseven recently spoke about facing different types of defenses in the Summer League.

“There’s been all kind of body types,” Yurtseven said. “There’s been all kind of body types. There’s been short and bulky and strong, and also length that I had to play against. When teams go short, it’s being able to adjust to that and also the regular matchup, big man versus big man. “So getting that experience and getting that feel and that physicality has been really beneficial. And being able to make those bigs stretch out [with Yurtseven’s 3-point shooting], and then having that lane open for the guards, I think that’s something that can help any team at the NBA level.”

It bodes well for the Heat that the young prospect seems to understand that he can have a positive impact on the team as he adjusts to the physicality of the league.

Yurtseven also discussed how Miami’s coaches and veteran teammate Udonis Haslem have helped him.

“I think it’s been a lot of learning, like watching the film and taking it all in,” Yurtseven said. “I’m still making those adjustments inside the game. All the coaches have been in my ear and also, OG, Udonis Haslem has been with us like for the last two, three games just giving advice. “More reps and more reps, it’s just going to translate into the regular season.”

Given the Heat’s crowded frontcourt situation, it remains to be seen whether or not Yurtseven can make the team’s rotation when the regular season begins.