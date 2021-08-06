The Miami Heat have reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with Summer League standout Omer Yurtseven.

The Miami Heat and Omer Yurtseven have agreed on 2 year deal according to Luke Glass who is the son of Keith Glass, Yurtseven's agent. In the 2 summer league games, Yurtseven has averaged 26 points and 13.5 rebounds. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) August 6, 2021

Yurtseven has done exceptionally well during the Heat’s first two Summer League games, averaging 26.0 points and 13.5 rebounds per game. He has shown an ability to score from all over the floor and be a physical presence.

The 23-year-old originally signed a deal with the Heat towards the end of last season, but he had his team option declined this offseason.

With his recent performances, the Heat made sure to lock up the young prospect to a deal quickly.

With the signing of Yurtseven, the Heat now have 13 players under contract.

It will be interesting to see if he is able to carve out a solidified rotation spot next season.