Report: Miami Heat acquire Victor Oladipo from Houston Rockets for Kelly Olynyk and Avery Bradley
- Updated: March 25, 2021
The Miami Heat reportedly have acquired Victor Oladipo from the Houston Rockets.
Houston is trading Victor Oladipo to Miami, source tells ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021
According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Heat are trading Kelly Olynyk, Avery Bradley and a draft swap to the Rockets.
Sources: Houston traded Victor Oladipo to Miami for Avery Bradley, Kelly Olynyk and a draft swap.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 25, 2021
Oladipo, 28, will be an unrestricted free agent this coming summer, but the Heat will now have his Bird rights to sign him to a long-term deal.
Oladipo had previously been linked to Miami, and now the Heat add another star with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.
On the season, Oladipo is averaging 20.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game while shooting 41.1 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from beyond the arc.
The Heat are currently the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 22-22 record, but the Oladipo acquisition should improve their chances to get back to the NBA Finals this postseason.
